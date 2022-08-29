COLORADO SPRINGS — As students return to the classroom, Dunkin’ is giving back to teachers with a free day of coffee, and the chance for teachers to be nominated to win free coffee for a year.

On Thursday, September 1, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Colorado are “treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee.” Also beginning on September 1 through Monday, October 5, teachers can be nominated to win a free year of coffee through the “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes.

People can nominate a teacher for the chance to win free coffee for a year, and a coffee break for their school. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products.

Dunkin’ will also provide 200, $1 medium hot or iced coffee, VIP cards, to each of the first 50 teachers nominated to share with their school staff.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Jamie Struwe, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

According to Emma Corson, the Spokesperson for Dunkin’, those looking to nominate a teacher will need to wait to do so until Midnight on Thursday, September 1, when the Sweepstakes link goes live.

