DUI enforcement starts Oct. 29

STATEWIDE — Halloween is meant to be spooky. Drivers are meant to be sober. This is the message that CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are alerting Coloradans to during The Heat Is On Halloween Weekend DUI enforcement period, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1.

Increased DUI patrols will occur statewide to help keep impaired drivers off the roads. Nearly half of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

CDOT would like to remind drivers to slow their speed and be on high alert for child trick-or-treaters during the Halloween weekend. Halloween is the single deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians, who are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car than any other day of the year.

So far in 2021, preliminary data shows that 194 fatalities on Colorado roads have involved an impaired driver. This is a 15% jump from last year.

“During the 2021 DUI enforcement periods, law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 3,700 impaired drivers on our roadways,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Our DUI patrols are strategically placed throughout the state because impaired driving is a concern for every community. If you choose to drive under the influence, we’re prepared to stop you.”

In 2020, 95 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 202 impaired drivers from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. Local law enforcement agency plans and arrest results across the state can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.

“It’s not just alcohol that’s affecting drivers behind the wheel,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Alcohol mixed with other drugs, such as cannabis, can substantially impair one’s ability to drive. Education and enforcement are our top priorities for reaching zero deaths on our roads.”