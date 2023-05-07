(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — A DUI arrest led to the recovery of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine on Friday, May 5, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

48-year-old Misty M. Rusch of Pagosa Springs was booked and is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond. She faces the following charges:

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance-Fentanyl (Class 2 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Felony 4)

Driving Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

On Friday, May 5, CCSO received information about a potentially impaired driver seen swerving on U.S. Highway 50 in Poncha Springs. The caller told deputies the driver, later identified as stopped at a business in the area.

Responding deputies later arrested the driver for suspected DUI. Further investigation revealed Rusch was in possession of illegal narcotics. She was found with 19 grams or over 275 pills of Fentanyl, two grams of Methamphetamine and a large amount of money, per CCSO.