COLORADO SPRINGS – A 24-year-old faces DUI charges following a crash that damaged several cars at a used car dealership.

Police are accusing Austin Luke of driving on East Pikes Peak Avenue near North Parkside Drive when he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when it left the right side of the roadway, striking a light pole a fence, and then came to rest in the parking lot of a used car dealership causing major to minor damage to 8 parked vehicles.

Luke was later arrested for DUI.