(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28.

On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle left the roadway, became airborne, struck the premises of a home and parked vehicles, and came to rest against a tree.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD tweeted the crash trapped the driver in the vehicle until first responders could remove the driver and transport them to the hospital. CSPD said excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

Police said officers involved in the investigation stopped two other drivers for DUI that were unrelated to this case. One driver drove around the roadblock and was stopped inside the crash scene, the second driver was found by officers while they drove back to the station from the scene.