FLORENCE, Colo. — Hundreds of rubber duckies floated downstream in Florence on Monday for the annual Rotary Rubber Ducky Derby race to celebrate July 4th.

The Rubber Ducky Derby is an annual effort between the Rotary Club of Cañon City and the Florence Rotary Club. Thousands of rubber duckies floated down a ditch by Pioneer Park. Cash prizes were awarded for the first 10 ducks over the finish line and the money raised goes back into the community.

“This is a fantastic fundraiser for, not just the Rotary Club, but a lot of other nonprofits in the Fremont County area… we’ll raise about $30,000+ each year for different nonprofits… We have roughly 15 nonprofit organizations involved in this race,” said Jason Messer, the Ducky Race Committee Chair.

“The plans for the money – the nonprofits use the money as they would like. We have the Center for the Arts, Cañon City High School, Florence High School Fun Fest, the Literacy Center, so those organizations use it as they see fit,” said John Hamrick, President of the Cañon City Rotary Club.

The first place lucky duck awarded $1,000, with cash prizes going to nine other winners.