Drunk driver who killed two students sentenced to 31 years in prison

(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — A drunk driver who killed two Castle View High School students in August 2022 was given a maximum sentence of 31 years in prison on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Courtesy of 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, of Colorado Springs was convicted on multiple counts including Vehicular Homicide – DUI, Vehicular Assault – DUI, and Careless Driving, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“All of the devastation caused by this defendant’s choices was preventable if only the defendant, who knew first-hand the dangers of drunk driving, had not chosen to get behind the wheel,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Meghan Gallo.

Just before midnight, on Aug. 5, 2022, a truck with four Castle View High School students – all 17 years old – was struck head-on by Avalos-Trujillo, stated a press release. Two of the teens were killed, and the surviving students were both injured.

The investigation revealed Avalos-Trujillo was speeding and driving in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic while under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The defendant was also serving a probation sentence for a DUI injury crash out of California at the time of the tragedy.

“This is an individual who has proven he cannot safely be in our community, and we appreciate that the Judge’s sentence ensures that he won’t threaten the safety of other innocent drivers for years to come,” stated Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger.

The defendant was found guilty following a jury trial in May. At Friday’s Sentencing Hearing, prosecutors requested the maximum possible sentence, which included consecutive prison sentences for two counts of Vehicular Homicide, one count of Vehicular Assault, and a consecutive jail sentence for the charge of Careless Driving, per a press release. The Judge ultimately imposed the maximum sentence for a total of 31 years.

“He should have never been behind the wheel, and unfortunately, his victims and their families will have to live with the impacts of that decision for the rest of their lives,” said Deputy District Attorney Giger.