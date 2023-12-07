(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple people have been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after police were notified of a camp/trespassing complaint on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

CSPD said on Wednesday, at around 2 p.m. officers with the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) were called to a camp/trespassing complaint in the 1400 block of South Nevada Avenue near East Motor Way and East Arvada Street.

When CSPD arrived, police said they saw at least two to three people running from the area while officers detained six additional people about the camping/trespassing complaint. Officers later caught two of the people who ran and detained them.

Police said during the investigation, officers recovered a total of 306 Fentanyl pills (48.53 grams), 7.68 grams of Methamphetamine, .35 grams of Heroin, and 2.21 grams of Xanax along with $814.

Officers also cleared out five felony and three misdemeanor warrants, citing one for Drug Paraphernalia, one for misdemeanor Drug Possession, and one for Interference/Resisting.

Adrian Watson, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Korbin Killen, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Autumn Rimbert, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said five people were taken into custody for various warrants and charges.