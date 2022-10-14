(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Fountain Valley Communities that Care is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Take Back Day to provide the Fountain Valley community the opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

The DEA says Drug Take Back days prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription drugs from the household.

The Take Back Day in Fountain is a drive-thru event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fountain Library, 230 Main Street, Fountain, CO 80817. You can drop off all unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription medications, solid or liquid, in consumer containers. Vape products with the battery removed are also allowed.

Due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens, intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes are not allowed. Marijuana and illicit substances such as methamphetamines are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.