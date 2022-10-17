(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Oct. 29 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day, and there are multiple locations hosting events to accept your expired or unused prescription medications.
Take Back Day is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription drugs from the household.
Along with the planned Take Back Day event at the Fountain Library, there are numerous locations across Southern Colorado accepting drug take backs:
El Paso County
- Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Center
- 705 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- PFC Floyd Linstrom Veterans Affairs Clinic
- 3141 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- King Soopers
- 7915 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80951
- Memorial Hospital North
- 4050 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Security Fire Station #1
- 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
- Monument Police Department
- 645 Beacon Lite Rd, Monument, CO 80132
- Teller County Sheriff’s Office
- 11400 US-24, Divide, CO 80814
Pueblo County
- Pueblo Police Department main parking lot
- 200 S Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003
- Pueblo Rural Fire Department
- 29912 E US Hwy 50, Pueblo, CO 81006
- PFC James Dunn Veterans Affairs Clinic
- 4776 Eagleridge Cir, Pueblo, CO 81008
- Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Substation
- 320 S Joe Martinez Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81007
- Valley Health Mart Pharmacy
- 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd, Colorado City, CO 81019