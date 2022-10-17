(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Oct. 29 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day, and there are multiple locations hosting events to accept your expired or unused prescription medications.

Take Back Day is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription drugs from the household.

Along with the planned Take Back Day event at the Fountain Library, there are numerous locations across Southern Colorado accepting drug take backs:

El Paso County

Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Center 705 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903



PFC Floyd Linstrom Veterans Affairs Clinic 3141 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907



King Soopers 7915 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80951



Memorial Hospital North 4050 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920



Security Fire Station #1 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911



Monument Police Department 645 Beacon Lite Rd, Monument, CO 80132



Teller County Sheriff’s Office 11400 US-24, Divide, CO 80814



Pueblo County

Pueblo Police Department main parking lot 200 S Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003



Pueblo Rural Fire Department 29912 E US Hwy 50, Pueblo, CO 81006



PFC James Dunn Veterans Affairs Clinic 4776 Eagleridge Cir, Pueblo, CO 81008



Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Substation 320 S Joe Martinez Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81007

