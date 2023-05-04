Drug bust suspect arrested twice, accomplices found in Kansas

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) continues to investigate following a drug bust that resulted in one arrest and two wanted accomplices who were later found in Kansas.



Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department; Robert Broman

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department; Jamey LaFoe

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department; Andre Deanda

On Tuesday, April 11, Robert Broman was arrested for the distribution of Fentanyl over 50 grams, per CCPD. Detectives later discovered more Fentanyl inside the vehicle Broman was located and an apartment in the 1500 block of Elm Avenue.

Ongoing investigations found that Broman along with two accomplices – Jamey LaFoe and Andre Deanda – were suspected of trafficking illicit narcotics, “namely fentanyl pills in very large quantities,” said CCPD.

On Monday, May 1, Broman was arrested a second time for the following:

Possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute over 50 grams (Drug Felony 1)

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute (Drug Felony 2)

Special Offender (Drug Felony 1)

Conspiracy to Commit (Drug Felony 2)

LaFoe and Deanda were also arrested in Hays, Kansas, after being stopped by law enforcement with an estimated 2,000 fentanyl pills and a firearm on Saturday, April 15. Both are being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

CCPD said LaFoe and Deanda remain in custody with Hays authorities and are facing criminal charges in Kansas. Cañon City police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will seek the extradition of LaFoe and Deanda when appropriate, stated CCPD.