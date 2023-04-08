Drivers warned to watch for wildlife foraging near highways

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is warning motorists to “keep those eyeballs glued to the road,” for elk and deer foraging near highways.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Elk and deer are on the move and can be found all across the sides of the Western Slope’s highways looking for food, according to CPW. Motorists are asked to give themselves extra time for their commute to drive with caution.

CPW said drivers should expect to see hundreds of deer and elk between Pagosa and Bayfield, especially at dusk or dawn.

“Keep yourself safe, your car out of the shop and help wildlife by obeying speed limits and avoiding distractions,” said CPW. “When there’s one crossing the road, expect others.”