(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two drivers in the fatal crash involving a pedestrian on East Fountain Boulevard and Jetwing Drive.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, CSPD was called to the intersection of E. Fountain Blvd. and Jetwing Dr. around 5:30 a.m. about a car vs. pedestrian crash. When officers arrived they discovered a man, later identified as 55-year-old Joseph Rector, had been hit by two vehicles and died on the scene.

CSPD said both drivers involved were served and released on charges of Careless Driving, resulting in Death and Speed Limits.

23-year-old Caleb Zarkovacki was served and released on a traffic summons on Tuesday, April 11, and 23-year-old Kyle Rolofson was served and released on a traffic summons on Thursday, April 13.

Police said its investigation revealed both drivers were apparently driving well above the speed limit and both vehicles hit the victim.