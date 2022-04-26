COLORADO SPRINGS— A driver lodged underneath a trash truck was rescued by the Rocky Ford Fire Department (RFFD) and transported to a hospital.









Courtesy of the Rocky Ford Fire Department

RFFD was called to a three vehicle crash on the intersection of HW 50 and HWY 71. Upon arrival, firefighters found a sedan stuck underneath a trash truck. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and in critical condition.

The man was quickly extricated from the vehicle and transported by a Flight for Life helicopter to a hospital.

All lanes of traffic were blocked to help first responder rescue operations and clear a landing zone for Flight for Life.

The third driver of a different vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police department is investigating the car crash. All units have been cleared as of 1:05 p.m.