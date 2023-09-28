(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) freed a trapped driver after a crash in near Palmer Park on Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 10:30 a.m., CSFD found a station wagon and delivery truck had crashed on Hollow Road and Hidden Circle. Firefighters had to free the driver from the station wagon.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to CSPD.