COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the driver involved in a crash, that sparked a grass fire in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 72-year-old Esad Heldic, of Colorado Springs.

On Monday, Aug. 29, around 9:30 a.m. CSPD was called to the area of Brady Road and Payton Circle for a car crash. When officers arrived, CSPD discovered that Heldic’s Subaru Outback, veered off-road at the west edge of Payton Circle, when it hit two trees and caught on fire.

CSPD said that witnesses to the crash were able to pull Heldic out of the Subaru before the car went up in flames. Heldic was treated by the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR before being taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Based on CSPD statistics this is the 33rd fatal traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs, this time last year there were 35 fatal traffic crashes.