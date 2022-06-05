FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A driver of a stolen motorcycle died Saturday afternoon after losing control of the vehicle while attempting to illegally pass another vehicle.

Fountain Police and Fire were called to the area of Squirrel Creek Rd. and Shumway Rd. regarding a motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a motorcyclist had died on scene.

Investigation reports indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling west on squirrel Creek Rd. and was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on the right shoulder when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The name of the victim will not be released until the coroner can make a positive identification and next of kin is notified.

The roadway remined closed for three hours but has reopened.