(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, March 25, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 61-year-old Michelle Thompson of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Saturday around 10:05 p.m., officers were called to the area of Research Parkway and Channel Drive near North Powers Boulevard about a single-vehicle crash.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway and hit a tree. Thompson was the lone occupant and was dead on the scene. Speed is considered a factor in the investigation.

CSPD said, this is the 13th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs and this time last year, there were six traffic fatalities.