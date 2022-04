COLORADO SPRINGS — The Fountain Fire Department (FFD) rescued a driver inside an overturned cargo truck going southbound on I-25 on Wednesday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., FFD engine 212 responded to calls of a traffic crash at mile marker 132. Upon arrival, fire personnel rescued the driver and stabilized the cargo truck. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital by an FFD ambulance.







Courtesy of Fountain Fire Department

Colorado State Patrol is the law enforcement agency investigating the traffic accident.