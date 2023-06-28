A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The driver who died in a crash at Dublin Boulevard and Red Jewel Drive on Tuesday, June 20 has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 45-year-old Dau Long of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of Dublin Blvd and Red Jewel Dr. Police said Long had lost control and hit the median and street curb causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on a sidewalk.

Witnesses of the crash called the police and tried life-saving measures on Long, however, Long died on the scene. CSPD said speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

According to CSPD, this is the 23rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 21 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs