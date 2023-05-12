(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 20-year-old Colorado Springs Christian Murrillo died after a crash on Carefree Circle South, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Sunday, April 30, just after midnight (CSPD) responded to a crash near South Carefree Circle and Windward Way near Oro Blanco Drive, regarding a single-vehicle traffic crash. Officers determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Carefree Circle South when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the north side of the roadway and hit a light pole and a tree before coming to a stop, per CSPD. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was dead on the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the driver and identified 20-year-old Christian Murillo of Colorado Springs.

“It is still early in this investigation; however, speed and alcohol are considered factors in this traffic crash,” said CSPD.

This has been the 19th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year compared to 13 fatal traffic crashes this time last year. CSPD said, “In the past 365 days, there have been 62 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.”