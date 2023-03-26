(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was killed in a crash that occurred Saturday night on March 25, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 10:05 p.m., officers responded to Research Parkway and Channel Drive on reports of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found a vehicle that had left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team was notified and assumed the investigation.