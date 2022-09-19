COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a driver involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in southeast Colorado Springs, at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive left the scene of the crash.

According to CSPD on Sunday, Sept. 18 at around 9 p.m. a pickup truck failed to stop at a red light and collided with two other cars. The driver of one of the cars suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup left the scene before officers arrived.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was called in and the crash led to detours and closures of several roads in the nearby area for several hours.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634- 7867 or 1-800-222-8477.