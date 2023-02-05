(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash after a driver hit a Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) truck on Sunday, Feb. 5.

51-year-old Ramon Mendez will face the following charges, according to CSPD:

Vehicular Assault

Driving Under the Influence

Careless Driving

Early Sunday morning, Springs Utilities was working maintenance near the intersection of Voyager Parkway and New Life Drive. Shortly after 2:20 a.m., Mendez was driving when he hit a Springs Utilities’ truck.

The occupant of the Springs Utilities truck was transported to a hospital, along with Mendez and a passenger of his vehicle. Mendez will be charged pending his release from the hospital, stated CSPD.

The Major Crash Team was notified and the investigation is ongoing.