(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic crash after a driver crashed into a power line pole, early Sunday morning on Oct. 23.

Robert Schmalz, 48, was cited for Careless Driving, Roadways Laned for Traffic and Driving Under the Influence.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Airport Road and South Union Boulevard on reports of a traffic crash. CSPD received several calls of a power outage in the area at the time of the crash.

When officers arrived, they located a single-vehicle traffic accident. An investigation found that a Hyundai SUV was traveling south on Union Boulevard and had failed to stay on the roadway through a curve. The vehicle struck a power line pole causing the pole to break and wires to fall into the traffic lanes of South Union Boulevard.

Due to power line damage, Union Boulevard has been closed between Parkside Drive and Airport Road for several hours, states CSPD. All drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Springs Utilities reported that most residents near the area should now have their power restored and that they are working to replace the damaged pole.