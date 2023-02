(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported a crash involving a service vehicle Thursday morning on Feb. 9.

Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

Within the past few weeks, four emergency or service vehicles have been hit by drivers, according to CSP.

“It’s a thin line between life and death,” states CSP. “Please, for the love and safety of everyone on the side of the road, slow down in inclement weather and move over.”