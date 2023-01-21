(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after a suspected medical incident caused him to hit a city snowplow while driving Saturday morning on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Officers responded to the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard for a collision involving a city snowplow and another vehicle. Police said the vehicle and city snowplow were side by side traveling east on Woodmen Road approaching Tutt Boulevard.

It is suspected that the driver of the vehicle had a medical incident causing him to drift into the side of the snowplow, per CSPD. After hitting the snowplow, the driver then continued drifting to the right striking a traffic signal pole. The driver finally came to a rest in a field.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to help extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.