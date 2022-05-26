COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after losing control going into a curve, Wednesday.

Just before 6 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries on scene despite lifesaving measures from members of the American Medical Response team (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The motorcyclist was going southbound on Tutt Blvd., north of Barnes, when they lost control of the vehicle. The driver was then thrown off from the motorcycle.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to aid the driver until emergency medical arrived.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been disclosed at this time.