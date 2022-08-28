COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver has died after a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 near Woodman Road, early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On August 28 shortly before 1:50 a.m., first responders were notified of a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on I-25. The vehicle was reported to be driving southbound in the northbound lanes from Briargate Parkway.

Moments after receiving the call, CSPD was notified of a head-on crash near Woodmen Road and I-25. Police discovered that the driver traveling the wrong way collided with two vehicles driving in the northbound lanes.

The two drivers who were struck going northbound, were transported to a hospital to be treated for “what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police. The driver traveling the wrong way was pronounced dead on scene.

The area was closed for several hours while police investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.