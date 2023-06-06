(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the vehicle catching fire overnight on Tuesday, June 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, on Tuesday at around midnight officers were called to Woodmen Road and Golden Sage Road about a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived they found a vehicle on fire.

The driver of the vehicle had been pulled from the car before officers arrived but was found dead on the scene. Police say prior to the crash, the vehicle appeared to have left the roadway and hit a culvert, before it rolled and caught on fire.

Police say due to the nature of the crash the Major Crash Team was called in and is investigating.