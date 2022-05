EL PASO COUNTY, Colo – A person died after a single-car crash Saturday night near Ramah.



According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 pm On highway 24… Near milepost 349.

The CSP said a 1999 Porsche was heading westbound when the 30-year-old driver lost control and hit a steel guardrail.



The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.