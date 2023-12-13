(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the driver involved in a September hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

On Dec. 1, police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspected driver, identified as 28-year-old Breanna Smith, who turned herself in the next day, on Dec. 2.

CSPD said Smith faces charges including; Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death and Careless Driving Resulting in Death.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to CSPD, on Sept. 6 at around 10:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway about a hit-and-run crash. Police were told a bicyclist, later identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Ibanez-Charco, was traveling southbound in the northbound bike lane when he was hit by a vehicle that later left the scene.

When police arrived, they found Ibanez-Charco dead on the scene.