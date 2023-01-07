(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence after crashing into a City bus Friday evening on Jan. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on reports of a traffic crash involving a City bus.

Investigations revealed that a City bus was stopped at a red traffic light in the southbound left turn lane when it was rear-ended by a Cadillac sedan. The bus had no passengers at the time and the bus driver was not injured.

The driver and only occupant of the Cadillac sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were identified as Terry Wruck and was arrested for a DUI.