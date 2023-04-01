(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested following a crash that resulted from speed and alcohol early Saturday morning on April 1, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

32-year-old Nataly Herrera Elias was arrested after losing control of her vehicle. CSPD said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

At approximately 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 800 block of South Murray Boulevard. Officers learned the vehicle left the roadway striking multiple fixed objects when the driver lost control.

A passenger in the backseat with no seatbelt was transported to the hospital for treatment, per CSPD.