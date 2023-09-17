(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a fatal crash in the 800 block of East Platte Avenue overnight on Sunday, Sept. 17. “Speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors,” said CSPD.

According to police, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle was traveling east on Platte Avenue near North Institute Street when the driver apparently lost control and hit the median curb, before the vehicle rolled, ejecting those inside.

CSPD says all three occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital, where one person died of his injuries. Police say the other passenger is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jermell Johnkint, received medical treatment and was later booked into the El Paso County jail on charges relating to the crash. The investigation is still ongoing, according to CSPD.