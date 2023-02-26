(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested after crashing into a gas meter in the parking lots of a hospital Saturday evening on Feb. 25.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., security at UC Memorial Hospital located at 1400 East Boulder Street, reported a vehicle had crashed into a gas meter in the parking area. The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) responded to the scene.

An investigation found that the driver, later identified as Misgana Sereke, accelerated into a gas meter in front of an outbuilding. They were later arrested according to CSPD.

The crash did not affect Memorial Hospital other than closing one roadway while Springs Utilities completed repairs.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.