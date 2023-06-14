(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A driver allegedly driving under the influence veered into opposite lanes of traffic and hit a man standing outside his car killing them, after which the driver attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said in the afternoon of Tuesday, June 13 at around 4:10 p.m. police were called to the 200 block of Broadway Avenue about a crash. Witnesses told police that a maroon Jeep had hit a man. The man was dead on the scene and will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications have been made.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The driver of the jeep was identified as 40-year-old Danny Espinoza. Espinoza allegedly had tried to leave the scene on foot but was stopped by citizens until police arrived. Police’s investigation revealed that Espinoza had driven into the opposite lanes of travel and hit the victim standing outside his parked car.

PPD said Espinoza was evaluated for Driving Under the Influence and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for charges of Vehicular Homicide, Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, and Careless Driving Resulting in Death.