(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A police cruiser was hit while officers were attempting to contact a driver in relation to a possible crash overnight on Monday, Aug. 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday at around 3:36 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Issaquah Drive and Desert Wind Drive near Marksheffel Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard about a possible crash. Police found the driver and attempted to contact them.

According to CSPD, the driver reversed into the police cruiser causing minor damage. Police said the officer was uninjured and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Emily Norton, was arrested and is facing charges of DUI and other traffic-related charges.