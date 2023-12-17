Historically the chances of a white Christmas in the population centers of southern Colorado is pretty low, especially considering the chance of an inch or more of snow actually falling on Christmas Day – it’s only a 5% chance in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo!

As we look a week out into the future we see that this could be one of the years when things work out for those hoping to wake up the magical sight referenced in the holiday songs. A couple pieces of energy (highlighted in pink) will be moving through the western U.S. next weekend. As of late Sunday night computer models do show expected differences this far out…but, the less excited about a white Christmas American forecast model, called the Global Forecast System, is trending toward the slower and more compact solution of the European forecast model.

A slower and more compact storm will be stronger than a faster and less compact storm and will be more likely to bring organized snow to wherever it happens to kick out of the Rockies and onto the high plains. As of this writing, and really over the last couple of days, the European model has had a path favorable for parts of southern Colorado. Keep your fingers crossed!

We’ll keep an eye on these trends over the next several days – and by Thursday – should have a pretty good idea on how things are going work out – so STAY TUNED!