Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic terminated from participating in vaccination program

DENVER — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has completed its investigation into Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic related its participation in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

CDPHE suspended the clinic’s participation in the program on April 9, 2021 after being notified of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling, vaccine administration documentation and post-vaccination observation practices.

CDPHE has officially terminated the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic from any further participation in CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program effective Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic violated the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement in the following ways:

Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines under proper conditions.

Failure to monitor storage unit temperatures at all times by using equipment and practices that comply with guidance in the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit.

Failure to comply with CDPHE guidance for handling temperature excursions.

Failure to comply with requirements for safe immunization services practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, including not observing social distancing requirements or masking requirements within all areas of the clinic.

Failure to comply with the billing requirements outlined in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Agreement.

In consultation with CDC, CDPHE determined that all patients who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic should be offered revaccination due to vaccine administration errors associated with improper storage and handling. The department is sending updated guidance regarding additional and booster doses to those who received a vaccination at that location.

Dr. Moma Health & Wellness is a monoclonal antibody provider, which is determined at the federal level. CDPHE has communicated the investigation findings to our federal partners and recommended not continuing with this provider.

Coloradans seeking enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers near this location may consider visiting:

Nomi Health

Phone: (719) 578-3199

Vaccine type: Moderna

Kaiser Permanente Parkside

Phone: (855) 550-0951

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Peak Vista Community Health Center

Phone: (719) 344-6500

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna

