COLORADO SPRINGS — Isaac Newton Farris, Jr., nephew of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke at Library 21C off of Chapel Hills Drive today in Colorado Springs.

“Reminding them that they don’t have to be a preacher to be like Dr. King,” Farris, Jr. said. “All they need is the ability and willingness to serve.”

Farris, Jr. will be visiting libraries and schools around the city in the days ahead.