DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department investigated a shooting at East 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at 3:09 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened at an after-hours club in a building that belonged to Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club.

There was also evidence that multiple guns were fired in the incident, according to police, as well as evidence of gunfire outside of the club. Police were determining whether any gunfire happened inside the club as well.

Police said one man was pronounced dead, and that there were seven total victims confirmed.

“Unfortunately with the majority of the victims still in surgery, they are unavailable to us. We haven’t had a chance to talk to them,” said Commander Matt Clark with DPD.

Just before 9:30 a.m. the SWAT team showed up and tried to coax people out of the club, multiple people were handcuffed.

Police said they were unsure how many people were inside the club at the time of the incident but were reviewing surveillance video.

No major roads were closed. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Past crime in the area: Neighbors and police

Neighbors also said this type of violence is not atypical for Park Hill, but that the number of victims was concerning.

“There have been incidents within this block here 33rd [Avenue] and Hudson [Street] in the past,” Commander Clark said.