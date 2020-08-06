Dozens of nurses celebrated in drive-thru gradution in Colorado Springs

UCHealth holds a drive-thru graduation ceremony for a group of new nurses in Colorado Springs on August 6.

COLORADO SPRINGS — 45 nurses were honored on Thursday morning, in a drive-thru graduation ceremony hosted by UCHealth.

The group of nurses have completed a yearlong nurse residency program which included months of one-on-one orientation and more than a dozen seminars that focus on topics such as infection prevention, spiritual care, and more.

“This program provides essential support to new nurses,” said Kristen Davis, nurse residency program coordinator for UCHealth’s southern Colorado region. “Our intention is to increase job satisfaction, increase retention, promote leadership at the bedside and provide a network of support.”

That network of support showed up in force for Thursday’s event, with nurse managers and hospital leaders cheering on the new grads, gifting them with pins, graduation certificates, and a sweet treat.

UCHealth staff members celebrate with 45 new graduates of its nursing residency program in Colorado Springs on August 6.

“I’m so proud of you – congratulations!” Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum called out to each graduate.

Many grads brought their children, parents, and grandparents along for Thursday’s event. Some even brought their pets along!

Davis added research completed within the nurse residency program has led to Evidence-Based Practice proposals and, in some cases, new programs for the hospital.

Turn Teams – teams of health care workers who go room to room to do skin care assessments to prevent pressure injuries – is an example of that process now at work at UCHealth Memorial.