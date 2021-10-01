Downtown road closures planned Saturday for Colorado Springs Marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Marathon, along with the half-marathon, 5K run, and kids K-run will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 in downtown Colorado Springs and along portions of the Pikes Peak Greenway and Santa Fe trails.

Due to the event, the following road closures will be implemented:

1 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vermijo Avenue between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street

6:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Cascade Avenue between Vermijo and Colorado avenues

Colorado Avenue between Cascade Avenue and Cimino Drive

The Colorado Springs Marathon, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns for its seventh year. For more information on the event, as well as complete course maps, visit TheColoradoSpringsMarathon.com.