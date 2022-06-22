COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be several events in Downtown Colorado Springs that will require road closures between June 24 – 25.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) will host the Hall of Fame Festival June 25-27 in downtown Colorado Springs. A parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the 100th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place this Sunday, with Fan Fest kicking off the weekend Friday night from 5-9 p.m. on Tejon Street. Visitors to the Downtown area should be aware of the following road closures for these events:

Friday, June 24, 1:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Bijou Street between Nevada and Cascade Avenues

Kiowa Street between Nevada and Cascade Avenues

Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada and Cascade Avenues

Tejon Street between Platte Avenue to Colorado Avenue

Saturday, June 25, 8 – 11 a.m.

Vermijo Avenue between Nevada Avenue and S. Sierra Madre

On Sunday, June 26 Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will be closed to guests during the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. For more information on Fan Fest, click here.