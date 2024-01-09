(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 1 the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will close Penrose Library located downtown for eight weeks for what they are calling security upgrades.

PPLD said, “To better ensure the safety and security of its staff and patrons…” it will be closing Penrose Library to make numerous safety and security updates throughout the building. The full project is expected by PPLD to take the majority of 2024 to complete. The current plan estimates the library will only need to be closed during the first stage.

PPLD leadership determined that a significant investment in the systems, facilities, and resources in use at Penrose Library is paramount for it to serve the growing downtown community more effectively.

The updates beginning in February will include shortening and rearranging bookshelves to increase visibility and create more room for books and other physical materials. This modification is what requires the closure, according to PPLD to allow for the removal and reinstallation of the bookshelves.

Phase two of the project will include several renovations to the building including:

Installing boulders in strategic locations

Creating areas for storing personal belongings short-term

Remodeling the computer lab

Replacing outlets with a charging station

Replacing and rearranging seating and tables

Moving staff desks to strategic locations throughout the building

Updating security hardware

Installing fencing under stairwells and around the property’s perimeter

“Ensuring a safe and secure environment for all to access the Library’s resources and spaces has been and will continue to be at the foundation of Pikes Peak Library District,” said Michael Brantner, PPLD’s Chief Safety, Community, and Security Officer.