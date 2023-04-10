(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A downtown Colorado Springs food hall is celebrating one year in business.

The Well, which spent a portion of January closed, reopened to the public in February.

Home to four vendors, the mission of The Well is to aid up-and-coming restaurateurs.

Here’s what you can expect if you stop by:

Formosa Bites- Authentic Taiwanese food curated by owner Terry Hsieh, who was born and raised Taiwanese. With fresh ingredients, Terry created a menu based on traditional dishes.

Tossed Fresh and Organic- Specializing in salads and other healthy options like wraps and soups. With a menu that highlights ingredients sourced from organic and reputable suppliers.

Sivar- Slang for El Salvador, Sivar is a sister company of owner Monses Hines Old Colorado City restaurant “Taste of El Salvador”. Offering a menu of authentic Central American cuisine.

Shovel Ready- A Capstone Culinary Hospitality Creative Workforce program led by culinary professionals in the community, students of the area are given tools to understand and develop skills in the workforce

The Well will continue to host Gather for a Cause twice a month with 5% of the proceeds will benefit partnered non-profits for that day.

Additionally, The Well will continue to host weekly live music and trivia.