(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation announced the Downtown Summer Fest will take place one year from Wednesday, July 26, marking the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

The festivities start on Saturday, July 27, 2024, with a free, indoor, and outdoor event running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the plaza of the USOPM.

Fans can watch the Paris Olympic games on a large outdoor screen and enjoy live entertainment, food and beverages, along with Olympic and Paralympic athlete autograph sessions and sports demonstrations. There will also be free access to select areas of the USOPM with curated artifact demonstrations and extended paid tours available.

“The Sports Corp is dedicated to transforming Colorado Springs into the premier sports destination and supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movement in Olympic City USA,” said Megan Leatham, President and CEO of Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. “We are thrilled to support our country’s greatest athletes competing in Paris by providing a free opportunity to celebrate the Olympic Games right here in our backyard.”

After the Downtown Summer Fest, the celebration will continue with USOPM’s Paris Summer Fest running from July 28, 2024, through Sept. 8, 2024.

“The USOPM’s Paris Summer Fest will not only bring the energy and excitement of the Paris Games to Olympic City USA, but also provide an immersive experience for visitors,” said Marisa Wigglesworth, Chief Executive Officer at the USOPM. “Guests can meet Team USA athletes, explore captivating artifacts, and participate in Olympic and Paralympic sports throughout the Games.”