(COLORADO SPRINGS) — ‘September Sidewalk Sales’ continue in downtown Colorado Springs where retail shops host tables in front of their businesses with discounted goods. The third week for the sidewalk sales series comes after a power outage caused by an underground fire shut down several blocks earlier this week.

To help businesses bounce back, the Downtown Partnership is encouraging people to visit these businesses on Saturday, Sept. 16, along with the final two Saturdays of September, and show extra support to the local businesses that spent part of the week closed.

“It’s been a bit of a tough summer, with a stalled economy and persistent rain,” said Partnership President & CEO Susan Edmondson. “The power outage due to the underground fire meant many businesses lost food inventory and their staff missed out on shift wages and tips – let alone the actual loss of sales. It’d be great to see the community turn out strong this weekend to support our independent shops and restaurants.”

The Downtown Partnership said over 90% of street-level businesses downtown are locally owned and operated and shopping in these stores helps support the community.