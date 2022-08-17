COLORADO SPRINGS — A portion of southbound Nevada Avenue downtown will be closed for electrical work.

Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said the closure is needed as they work on electrical infrastructure in the downtown area. For the safety of drivers and utility crews, all lanes of southbound Nevada Avenue will close from Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue.

The closure will begin around 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 and last through Monday, August 22.

A portion of the sidewalk south of the Metro Downtown Bus Terminal will also be closed starting Thursday morning through the duration of the project. The Kiowa Street Garage adjacent to the bus terminal will only be accessible from Kiowa St. There will be no access to the garage from the alley south of the bus terminal.

Springs Utilities asks drivers to detour around this site and use caution near cone zones.